Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBLY. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Saturday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NBLY opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$20.65 and a 1-year high of C$40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.89.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

