Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.48 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1476134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.