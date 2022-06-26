NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

