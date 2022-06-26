NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 10.5% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.88. 133,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,197,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.87.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.