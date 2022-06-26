NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 10.5% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.88. 133,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,197,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.87.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

