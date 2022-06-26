NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

