NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ peers have a beta of 3.25, indicating that their average share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$16.51 million -0.46 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.49 billion $133.97 million 15.34

NextPlay Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 70 785 1625 31 2.64

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 449.45%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.79%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -2,283.02% -104.30% -6.77%

Summary

NextPlay Technologies peers beat NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

