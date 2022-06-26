Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,153 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Sunnova Energy International worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $20.20 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

