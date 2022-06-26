Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 8,368 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.90% of Zumiez worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 44.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 125.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 100.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 27.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

