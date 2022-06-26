Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 108,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

OTIS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

