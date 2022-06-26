Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 11,738 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

