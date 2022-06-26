Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 868 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of LCI Industries worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,515 shares of company stock worth $2,406,138. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $114.31 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

