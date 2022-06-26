Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 993 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

OGS stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

