Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of National Instruments worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 149.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

