Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Premier worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

