Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Five Below by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $128.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

