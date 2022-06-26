Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $48.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.