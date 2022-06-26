Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

