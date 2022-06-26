Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

