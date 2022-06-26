Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of Banner worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banner by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banner by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Banner by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

