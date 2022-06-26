Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Central Garden & Pet worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,398,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.61 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

