Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.20 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

