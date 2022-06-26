Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Exelixis worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

