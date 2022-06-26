Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BJ stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,319 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

