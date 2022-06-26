Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 54,748 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Chegg worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

