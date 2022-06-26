Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

