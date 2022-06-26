Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Banner worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.