Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of ITT worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $6,206,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

