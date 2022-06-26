Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

