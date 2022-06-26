Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 8.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.20. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.