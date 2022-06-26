Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) rose 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 470,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,270,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

