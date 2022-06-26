Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $50.06. 28,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,785,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

