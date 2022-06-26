Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $7.29. Novonix shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

