NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 594,515 shares.The stock last traded at $9.38 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in NOW by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

