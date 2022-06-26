Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 1.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
