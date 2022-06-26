Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 1.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

