Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 64,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 833,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $917.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $55,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.