NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

