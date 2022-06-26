NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 68.8% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 339,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $92,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

