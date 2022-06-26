Oakmont Capital Inc Purchases 9,699 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc purchased 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

