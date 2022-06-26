Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Up 8%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 3.23 and last traded at 3.23. 10,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 836,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 9.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.92.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

