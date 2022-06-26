Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Up 8%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 3.23 and last traded at 3.23. 10,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 836,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 9.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of 4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
