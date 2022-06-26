Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 9.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 98,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 64,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

