Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.98. Onex has a 52 week low of C$64.29 and a 52 week high of C$101.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

