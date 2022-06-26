Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

