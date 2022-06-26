Orser Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.