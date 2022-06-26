Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

