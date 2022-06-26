Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

OTIS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

