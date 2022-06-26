P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $25.99

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $27.59. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 77 shares.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.