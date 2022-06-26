P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Financial Review

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73%

16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharecare has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 1.63 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.21

P3 Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Sharecare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

