Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,314 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 145,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

