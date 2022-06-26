Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.23.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.