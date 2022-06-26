Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 14,538 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

